NASA Is Making Some Big Promises. But Can It Deliver?

For those of us looking forward to one day returning to the moon, experts have said it could be possible by the year 2028, less than 10 years from now. But this week, the Trump Administration condensed that timeline even further—Vice President Mike Pence directed NASA to put astronauts on the moon within the next five years, using “any means necessary.”

But it’s hard to see how NASA will meet this new timeline, given delays with developing its Space Launch System, and a proposed budget that doesn’t offer much more in the way of funding for the space program. Ryan Mandelbaum joins Ira to discuss how it will take more than just words to get humans back to the moon. Plus, how NASA’s all-female space walk was felled by the wrong spacesuits, and other science stories from the week.

Editor’s note: Upon further review, this article was updated on March 29, 2019 to rephrase the sentence around an all-female spacewalk. The original sentence misrepresented the issue. We regret the error.

