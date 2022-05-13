 05/13/2022

Campsites At National Parks ‘Harder Than Getting Beyonce Tickets’

10:22 minutes

a landscape shot of yosemite national park with three people on a winding road
National Park camping reservations have become immensely popular—but bookings aren’t equal for everyone. Yosemite National Park is starting to use a lottery system for some campground sites. Credit: Jeff Hopper/Unsplash

Access to the outdoors has long had an equity problem. Whether it’s the expense of equipment or hostility from fellow hikers, marginalized groups have had more barriers to enjoying recreation in nature.

Now, new research in the Journal of Park and Recreation Administration has data on one tool that was supposed to improve access for more people: the online system of reserving campgrounds at national parks. Compared to people camping at first-come first-serve campsites in the same parks, the people who successfully use the reservation systems are wealthier, better-educated, and more likely to be white.

Ira talks to research co-author Will Rice about the factors that make reservations harder to access, how wealthier people succeed in working the system to their advantage, and how publicly-funded campgrounds like the national parks could more fairly manage rising demand.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Will Rice

Will Rice is an assistant professor of Outdoor Recreation and Wildland Management at the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A Glimpse Before It’s Gone

Why tourists traveling to threatened places may be making the problem worse.

Read More

Hot Enough For You? Cooling The Worsening Urban Heat Island

Cities have always been hotter than their surroundings. Meet the people trying to cool off the urban jungle even as the globe warms.

Read More