 09/29/2023

Making Neuroscience Into Music

10:10 minutes

A white woman in a black shirt in a dark room raises a mallet among various brown mallets and hot pink pipes hanging down around her.
Composer Sarah Hennies. Credit: David Andrews

When composer Sarah Hennies learned about a neurological theory called “motor tapes” from Oliver Sacks’ book Musicophilia, the concept stuck with her for years. The theory comes from neuroscientist Rodolfo Llinás, who posited that many of our thoughts, memories, and physical movements operate via a series of “looping tapes,” with the goal of reducing the amount of energy the brain uses while doing common, repetitive tasks.

The concept resonated with Hennies, who is also a visiting assistant professor of music at Bard College. Most of her compositions use heavy amounts of repetition, and Llinás’ theory fit with how she experienced her own memories and the evolution of her identity. Her piece “Motor Tapes” premiered in early August, performed by Ensemble Dedalus. 

Hennies joins guest host and musician Dessa to talk about repetition in music, how to translate neuroscience into art, and what that pairing can reveal about our bodies and the world around us.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Sarah Hennies

Sarah Hennies is a composer and a visiting assistant professor of music at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About D. Peterschmidt

D. Peterschmidt is a producer, host of the podcast Universe of Art, and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.

About Dessa

Dessa is a singer, rapper, writer, and professional speaker about art, science, and entrepreneurship. She’s also the host of Deeply Human, a podcast created by the BBC and American Public Media.

