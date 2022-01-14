 01/14/2022

A Massive New Find Of Icefish Found Near Antarctic

a top down view of a white thin fish on the sandy bed of the ocean floor
One of the icefish from the discovery. Credit: Alfred Wegener Institute/PS124 AWI OFOBS team

The frigid waters near Antarctica are home to an unusual family of fishes collectively known as the icefish. They have translucent blood, white hearts, and have adapted to live without red blood cells or hemoglobin, relying instead on copper compounds that function better at low temperatures. Now, researchers mapping the floor of the Weddell Sea report in the journal Current Biology that they have spotted a massive colony of the unusual sea creatures—containing over 60 million icefish nests. 

“A few dozen nests have been observed elsewhere in the Antarctic, but this find is orders of magnitude larger,” said Autun Purser, of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany. Purser and his colleagues were mapping the seafloor of the Filchner ice shelf region, in an area of thermal upwelling, where there are slightly warmer temperatures. They found masses of icefish nests clumped close together as far as the eye can see, somewhat like a land-based colony of nesting penguins. 

Purser joins Ira to talk about the discovery, and what’s known about the ultra-cold ecosystems of Antarctic seas. 

more than a dozen of thin white fish on the ocean floor
A portion of the group of icefish discovered in the Weddell Sea. Credit: Alfred Wegener Institute/PS124 AWI OFOBS team

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Autun Purser

Autun Purser is a researcher at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany

Segment Transcript

