With summer in full swing here in the Northern Hemisphere, most of the headlines about our home star, the sun, likely involve sunscreen. While protecting your skin is important, scientists also have news about burns a lot farther away—on the surface of the sun.

Recently, the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter satellite sent photos of surprising events on the sun’s surface. Scientists are calling these swirling areas “campfires,” though no one is quite sure what causes them.

Joining Ira to talk about these new images is Anik de Groof, instrument operations scientist for the Solar Orbiter, based in Madrid, Spain. They talk about what kind of data the satellite is collecting, how COVID-19 impacted the mission, and what solar mysteries Anik is most excited to learn more about.