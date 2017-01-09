The Rules Of Entanglement, Reining In Stem Cell Claims, And Why You Shouldn’t Lick Your Turtle

The idea of quantum entanglement — the way in which two entangled particles are somehow linked across space and can communicate with each other — is one of the more head-scratching parts of physics. Einstein dismissively once called the idea of entanglement “spooky action at a distance.” But now, a group of physicists has shown mathematically that any law of nature that is backwards-compatible with existing ideas of classical physics also requires the existence of entanglement. In other words, entanglement isn’t just a weird trick, but is deeply connected to the way the universe works. The work was published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer for Gizmodo, joins Ira to talk about the entanglement research and other stories from the week in science, including a group that traced back an astronomical report from 1437 to a specific group of stars, an FDA crackdown on deceptive stem cell treatment claims, and a CDC warning about salmonella infections linked to pet turtles.