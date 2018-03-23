Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, died Monday. But hope for his near-extinct subspecies might remain if reproductive medicine is up to the task. Popular Science editor Rachel Feltman describes the potential for artificial insemination to bring new northern white rhino calves into the world.

Plus, in the TRAPPIST-1 star system, five exoplanets look like they contain water. But is it too much water to support life? Feltman explains this, plus other science headlines from the week.