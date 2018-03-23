A Rhino’s Last Chance, Carbon Emission Carnivores, And Water On Exoplanets
7:24 minutes
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, died Monday. But hope for his near-extinct subspecies might remain if reproductive medicine is up to the task. Popular Science editor Rachel Feltman describes the potential for artificial insemination to bring new northern white rhino calves into the world.
[The return of the black-footed ferret.]
Plus, in the TRAPPIST-1 star system, five exoplanets look like they contain water. But is it too much water to support life? Feltman explains this, plus other science headlines from the week.
Rachel Feltman is Science Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.