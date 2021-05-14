 05/14/2021

What’s Behind The Blockchain-Based Art Boom?

From multi-million dollar art sales to short NBA video clips, non-fungible tokens have taken off as a way to license media in the digital realm. The blockchain-based tokens, which function as a certificate of ownership for purchasers, produce a dramatic amount of carbon emissions and aren’t actually new—but in the first quarter of 2021, buyers spent $2 billion dollars purchasing NFTs on online marketplaces. Writers, musicians, and artists are all now experimenting with them, and big brands are also jumping on the bandwagon.

Ira talks to Decrypt Media editor-in-chief Dan Roberts, and LA-based artist Vakseen about the appeal, and how NFTs are bringing new audiences both to the blockchain economy, and artists themselves.

a bright painting of a black man in a red sports jersey dribbling a basketball on a bright blue background
Vakseen’s “His Royal Airness.” March 2021. Credit: Vakseen
an abstract portrait of various angular triangles and rectangles, each filled with different types of patterns. these are spliced over a woman's face
“The Resilience of a Rose.” Acrylic on wood, 2020. Credit: Vakseen

Segment Guests

Dan Roberts

Dan Roberts is Editor-In-Chief of Decrypt Media in New York, New York.

Otha Davis III (“Vakseen”)

Otha Davis III (“Vakseen”) is a painter and digital artist who has been selling his work as NFTs since 2019. He’s based in Los Angeles, California.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

