What’s Behind The Blockchain-Based Art Boom?
17:14 minutes
From multi-million dollar art sales to short NBA video clips, non-fungible tokens have taken off as a way to license media in the digital realm. The blockchain-based tokens, which function as a certificate of ownership for purchasers, produce a dramatic amount of carbon emissions and aren’t actually new—but in the first quarter of 2021, buyers spent $2 billion dollars purchasing NFTs on online marketplaces. Writers, musicians, and artists are all now experimenting with them, and big brands are also jumping on the bandwagon.
Ira talks to Decrypt Media editor-in-chief Dan Roberts, and LA-based artist Vakseen about the appeal, and how NFTs are bringing new audiences both to the blockchain economy, and artists themselves.
Dan Roberts is Editor-In-Chief of Decrypt Media in New York, New York.
Otha Davis III (“Vakseen”) is a painter and digital artist who has been selling his work as NFTs since 2019. He’s based in Los Angeles, California.
