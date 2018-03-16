Why Aren’t There More Women In Blockchain?

At the SXSW conference in Austin this week, one word was on everyone’s lips: blockchain. It’s the technology that makes possible every transaction made with Bitcoin—or any digital currency, for that matter. And when Bitcoin skyrocketed on the stock market last year, it turned average Joes into millionaires. Why just Joes? Most surveys show that 95 percent of blockchain enthusiasts and crypto investors are male.

[We’re still waiting to see where China’s Tiangong-1 station will fall to Earth…]

That’s a problem because blockchain platforms can do a lot more than support digital currencies. The current fervor surrounding the technology is fueled by blockchain’s potential to change everything we do, from air travel to doctors visits to voting. Nellie Bowles, New York Times technology reporter, Kerry Flynn, Business and Tech reporter for Mashable, and Veronica Reynolds, co-founder of the UCLA Blockchain Lab, join guest host Flora Lichtman this week to discuss the future of women in the blockchain movement.