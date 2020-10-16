Blockchain And Big Tech In China’s Countryside
17:05 minutes
Many of us are familiar with blockchain: the decentralized, anonymous ledger system. In the U.S., blockchain is usually talked about in terms of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. But in China, chicken farmers are using blockchain to monitor food safety.
There are hundreds of million people living in the Chinese countryside. Chinese tech companies are investing in all sorts of projects in the country’s rural areas—from villages built around e-commerce to internet gaming sites getting into the pork industry. In Blockchain Chicken Farm: And Other Stories of Tech in China’s Countryside, author Xiaowei Wang traveled through China to investigate how this technology is shaping the people and countryside.
Xiaowei Wang is the author of Blockchain Chicken Farm: And Other Stories of Tech in China’s Countryside (FSG Originals x Logic, 2020) and creative director at Logic Magazine in Oakland, California.
