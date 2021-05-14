May 14, 2021

Can machine learning provide better diagnoses—and be used as a tool for justice in healthcare? Plus, more on the CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people can unmask often. And, how Elon Musk’s Neuralink fits into neurotechnology research.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

Can An Algorithm Explain Your Knee Pain?

Researchers suggest an algorithm can be used as a tool for justice in healthcare.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode