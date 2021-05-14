May 14, 2021

featured segment
Can An Algorithm Explain Your Knee Pain?
Researchers suggest an algorithm can be used as a tool for justice in healthcare.
11:45
Fully Vaccinated Can Unmask Often, CDC Says
Plus the WHO details a “lost month” in the pandemic, an update on the Colonial pipeline hack, and research on why cats love sitting in boxes.
14:06
Ever Wonder Why Big Cereal Chunks Are Always On Top?
The science of the “brazil nut effect” has implications from drug manufacturing to avalanche planning.
02:22
This Alaskan Glacier Is Moving 100 Times Faster Than Usual
The Muldrow Glacier is moving 10-100 times faster than usual. Why is it moving so quickly?
12:12
How Novel Is Neuralink?
Experts explain how Elon Musk’s Neuralink fits into the wider field of neurotechnology research.
17:14
What’s Behind The Blockchain-Based Art Boom?
Digital tokens, like NFTs, are opening new opportunities for writers, musicians, and artists.
17:11
Decolonizing And Diversifying The Future Of Food
The Science Friday Book Club explores what a sustainable culinary future might look like.
17:23
