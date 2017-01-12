 12/01/2017

No Bones About It: Neolithic Women Were Very, Very Strong

a rotating bright teal bone of the upper arm
This is a 3D model created using a scan of an upper arm (humerus) bone from a prehistoric woman agriculturalist. this bone is from a North African population, and did not feature in the study itself, but is an example of the type of bone and research methodology used in the study. Credit: Cambridge University

When you think of the strongest women alive today, athletes like tennis player Serena Williams or UFC fighter Ronda Rousey probably come to mind first. But, if Williams and Rousey ever had the chance to go up against a prehistoric woman from Central Europe, it’s likely the neolithic contestant would have given those modern athletes a run for their money.

In a new study published in Science Advances, researchers examined the humerus bone of prehistoric women, and say that the women wielded the upper arm strength of today’s elite rowers. Dr. Sabrina Agarwal, associate professor of anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley, joins Ira to discuss how these powerful women got so buff, and how the research changes views of gender roles in prehistoric agricultural societies.

Segment Guests

Sabrina Agarwal

Sabrina Agarwal is an associate professor of Anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, California.

