The Surprising Animal Science Behind Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

One of the summer’s biggest blockbusters has been the alien horror film Nope, from director Jordan Peele. Nope has elements of many classic UFO films, with the Spielbergian charm of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and the horror and destruction from The War of the Worlds.

For the spoiler-averse, this is your warning to turn back now.

The big twist in Nope that differentiates it from other alien films is that it isn’t a UFO (or UAP if you’re up to date on the lingo) hanging out in the skies above our main characters. The saucer-shaped figure is the alien itself.

Writer and director Jordan Peele attributes much of the inspiration for the alien as coming from sea creatures. He enlisted the help of scientific consultants including marine biologist Kelsi Rutledge to help bring the creature, known in the film as Jean Jacket, to life. She even gave it a scientific name: Occulonimbus edoequus, meaning “hidden dark cloud stallion eater.”

Kelsi, who is a PhD candidate at UCLA in Los Angeles, California, talks to Ira about the ingredients that went into creating a new creature to scare audiences.

Key inspiration for Jean Jacket

Sand Dollar: The saucer-like shape of the alien is reminiscent of a sand dollar. While it looks like a traditional UFO from far away, up close, it reveals more organic elements.

Cuttlefish: Jean Jacket’s ability to camouflage itself is inspired by cephalopods like the cuttlefish, which have color-changing cells called chromatophores.

Bigfin Squid: At the film’s climax, Jean Jacket unfurls itself to reveal its true form, expanded with ribbon-like tendrils. Kelsi says the eerie length of the Bigfin Squid was a key inspiration for this form.