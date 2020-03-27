 03/27/2020

How Humboldt Squid Talk To Each Other In The Dark

11:38 minutes

a squid grabs on to prey with its tentacles. it changes color from white to a darker shade of red as it reaches out to grab the prey
A Humboldt squid changes color as it hunts small deep-sea fish. Credit: © 2019 MBARI

Cephalopods are masters of changing their bodies in response to their environments—from camouflaging to sending warning signals to predators. The art of their visual deception lies deep within their skin. They can change their skin to different colors, textures, and patterns to communicate with other animals and each other. But how does this play out in the darkness of the deep ocean? That’s the question a team of scientists studied in the deep diving Humboldt squid that lives over 2,000 feet beneath the ocean’s surface. Their results were published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Biologist Benjamin Burford, who is an author on that study, explains how Humboldt squid use a combination of skin color patterns and bioluminescence to send each other signals and what this might teach us about communication in the deep ocean. See a video and more photos of Humboldt squid communicating with each other from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. 

three humboldt squid in the ocean
A large group of Humboldt squid hunt exhibit various color patterns on their bodies as they hunt small deep-sea fish about 500 meters below the surface of Monterey Bay. Credit: © 2009 MBARI
a bunch of squid swimming in the ocean
A group of Humboldt squid swim in formation about 200 meters below the surface of Monterey Bay. Credit: © 2010 MBARI
one squid. it's underside is a lighter white color, while it's top is a light red
A Humboldt squid displays a “contershading” pattern on its body (dark on top, light underneath) 500 meters below the surface of Monterey Bay. Credit: © 2009 MBARI

Segment Guests

Benjamin Burford

Benjamin Burford is a Ph.D. Candidate in Biology at Stanford University in Stanford, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

