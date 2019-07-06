 06/07/2019

Now Playing: The (Real) Secret Life Of Pets

16:32 minutes

 

If you want the real scoop on what your cat is doing while you’re away, researchers are studying that very question, using cat cameras. Our feline friends spend quite a lot of time outside of our line of sight, and we imagine them napping, bathing, playing, hunting. But that’s merely speculation. To get the data, researchers need to catch them in the act. Maren Huck, Senior Lecturer at the University of Derby in the UK, recently published a methodological study where she successfully tracked the movements of 16 outdoor domestic cats to find out what they were up to. She joins Ira to discuss the findings, which she published in the journal Applied Animal Behavior Science.

Plus, cat behavior specialist and University California, Davis veterinary school researcher Mikel Delgado joins the conversation to talk more about catching cat behavior on camera, and what we can learn from recording their secret lives.

an orange cat zips around a room chasing a small toy
A adult cat named Pip plays alone inside while its human is out of the room. Credit: UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
Two orphaned neonatal kittens named Bandit and Jazz interact. Credit: UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
an adult orange cat weaves between its owners legs and looks up at the human in anticipation of food dropping into its bowl
Pip grows impatient while waiting for food. Credit: UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
white cat lounges in the sun and grass with a black boxy catcam around its neck
A cat lounges while wearing a catcam for the first time. Credit: Maren Huck and Samantha Watson.

Further Reading:

Segment Guests

Maren Huck

Maren Huck is a senior lecturer at the University of Derby in Derby, United Kingdom.

Mikel Delgado

Mikel Delgado is a postdoctoral researcher at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University California, Davis in Davis, California.

