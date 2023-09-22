The Ocean Is A Climate Ally
17:29 minutes
Did you know that the ocean absorbs about a quarter of all CO2 emissions? And about 90% of excess heat? It’s the largest carbon sink we have—and one of our biggest allies in the climate movement.
Ira talks with Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, marine biologist and co-founder of the non-profit Urban Ocean Lab, as well as the climate initiative The All We Can Save Project. They chat about climate solutions—like the newly launched Climate Corps—the power of the ocean, and steps forward. Dr. Johnson is also the curator for Climate Futurism, an art exhibition at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, New York.
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson is the founder of Urban Ocean Lab in New York, and co-editor of the upcoming book All We Can Save: Truth Courage and Solutions of the Climate Crisis.
