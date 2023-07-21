Revisiting The Nuclear Age With ‘Oppenheimer’

Segment Transcript

JOHN DANKOSKY: This is Science Friday. I’m John Dankosky. I’m sitting in for Ira this week. After many months of buildup, Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster Oppenheimer is here. It tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb. A man whose work ushered in the atomic age and changed the world forever.

So with the release of this film, we’re bringing you a live edition of Science Goes to the Movies looking back at 80 years of nuclear history. We’re going to explore how the first atomic bombs were built, how Oppenheimer led the charge, and what happened when they were deployed.

Now nobody understands this legacy more than our first guest, for whom Oppenheimer’s work is all too personal. Setsuko Thurlow is a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. She’s a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and an anti-nuclear activist. Ira got a chance to speak with her earlier this week, and she joined him from Hiroshima. Now this conversation may have some graphic and disturbing details, so please take care while listening.

IRA FLATOW: Setsuko, welcome to Science Friday.

SETSUKO THURLOW: Oh, thank you very much for inviting me. Thank you.

IRA FLATOW: You’re Welcome. Can you describe for us your memory of August 6, 1945?

SETSUKO THURLOW: Yes, I was about 13-years-old grade eight student in a girls junior high school. In those days, Japan was losing badly against the United States. And we were recruited and mobilized to do the work for Army. So that day, I happened to be at the nearby Army headquarter. I learned how to decode secret messages for the Army. Can you imagine 13-years-old girl engaged in that kind of task?

Anyway, about 30 of us were at the Army headquarters. And at 8:00 in the morning, it was Saturday morning, I heard a plane, and at that moment, I saw the bluish white flash in the window. And I had the sensation of flying up into the air and floating in the air and that was the end of my memory.

When I regained consciousness in the total darkness, I found myself pinned under the collapsed building. I knew I was going to die. Then, suddenly, I started hearing my classmates’ voices say, God help me, mother help me. And although it happened 8:00 in the morning, 8:15 in the morning, by the time I came up it was dark like twilight.

And I started seeing some objects. And I called it ghosts because they simply didn’t look like human beings, but they were in mess. Their hair would be rising up toward the sky and the skin and the flesh would burn and blackness. And we learned how to step over the dead bodies.

And in the dark, people were simply begging for water in a very faint, quiet voice. Nobody was yelling or screaming asking for water. When the darkness fell, we sat on the hilltop and watched all night entire city burn. And next day, I was united by my father who was out of town, and my mother.

But my oldest sister, who was married and had a four-year-old child, who had been evacuated out of the city but the very night before the bombing, she came back to the city to visit us. And early in the morning, she and the child were walking the bridge to the doctor’s office. And that’s where they were simply melted really.

I saw them the next day. They simply did not look like human beings. Soldiers came, dug up the hole in the ground, and threw the body and poured the gasoline threw the lighted match. That was the so-called cremation of my dear people.

IRA FLATOW: Thank you for sharing that story. It’s been almost 80 years since the bombs were dropped. Do you still see the effects of the bombing today in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and on the Japanese people?

SETSUKO THURLOW: Well, yes, medical effects of that bombing, because of the radiation, that is affecting health of many, many survivors. By the end of 1945, 140,000 people were estimated to have lost lives in Hiroshima alone. Innocent civilians, noncombatants in war, and that’s one, a very visible effect and Hiroshima and Nagasaki both have the atomic bomb hospitals. They are still packed with the suffering people. I understand that in a much higher rate of leukemia, a cancer of the blood, among the survivors.

Another effect of that, which is a positive one as I see it, in spite of the personal tragedy, family tragedies, many survivors transcended their personal pain. And they came out determined to spread this message in the world about the horror human suffering that bomb caused in Hiroshima. And we have devoted our lives speaking out against the nuclear weapons.

IRA FLATOW: A debate has been going on for decades, as you know, about the rationale for dropping the bomb saying that the bombing ended the war and saved the lives of 100,000 Americans who would have died during an invasion of the mainland. What do you think when you hear that?

SETSUKO THURLOW: I think that kind of statement was developed, conveniently, by the politician like Mr. Truman. Those things you just said are groundless, and a lot of historical research, political research has been done and irresponsible statements were just convenient excuses for justifying what their decision caused.

Anybody who knew the history, Japan had already been exhausted. They were not in the position to continue the war. And Japan was possibly preparing for the surrender. Then Mr. Truman knew this kind of historical facts. Well, the bomb was successfully exploded, I think, in July, July 16, so with that, Americans wanted to use those bombs as quickly as possible.

IRA FLATOW: I’d like to ask you about that bomb test because that is the focus of a new film that has put J. Robert Oppenheimer in the spotlight once again. What do you think of him and his participation and his legacy?

SETSUKO THURLOW: Well, target was successful. Obviously, he rejoiced. In fact, he was delighted as a scientist. But something happened, and by the time he was asked to consider the next project of the hydrogen bomb, he was not prepared to accept that responsibility. He was against that.

After all, hydrogen bomb was 1,000 times more destructive than atomic bombs. Toward the end, he was against production of such horrible tools of mass murder. As a scientist, he made the choice to be part of that project. I think he had a personal responsibility for all of this mess.

IRA FLATOW: You have campaigned against the use of nuclear weapons, all these years. And now, again, we hear talk about it being used– the Russians possibly threatening Ukraine with them. What is your reaction to that?

SETSUKO THURLOW: I was sick to the stomach for a couple of weeks after that war broke out. I literally lost sleep, even appetite. I identify with the suffering of the people in Ukraine. I remembered my own experience in war time. Certainly, what Putin did is unacceptable, and the war must end immediately.

And all those faith in nuclear weapons accumulating all those weapons exhausted all the resources, billions and billions of dollars. When the unfortunate situation like this happens, you can’t even touch them because that would create even worse tragedy, particularly, the end of the world.

IRA FLATOW: Is there anything else you’d like to leave our listeners with, any last thoughts?

SETSUKO THURLOW: I and many other survivors of Hiroshima Nagasaki, and together with the survivors of the areas around the world from over 2000 nuclear weapons testing by the nuclear weapon states, we have been speaking out against the use of the nuclear weapon. We must eliminate. We must ban them.

But nuclear weapon states have not really paid any attention to what we have been saying. The majority of the world nations voted for the UN treaty to prohibit the use of nuclear weapons, but nuclear weapon states are not accepting it. They are pooh-poohing it. That is not good.

And we are delighted, finally, majority of the world, 122 nations have accepted that. And that’s our hope and dream. Humanity must continue to live. The planet must continue, and nobody had the right to treat the rest of the world as a hostage of this nuclear horror. 78 years have passed. That’s too long. Let’s not wait any longer.

IRA FLATOW: I want to thank you very much for talking with us today.

SETSUKO THURLOW: It’s painful to remember and to talk like this, but I am glad you gave me the opportunity. I hope my American friends pay some attention to my words.

JOHN DANKOSKY: Setsuko Thurlow is a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and anti-nuclear activist speaking there with Ira Flatow. After the break, we get to know J. Robert Oppenheimer and how the first atomic bombs came to be. And we’re going to take your calls. Give us a ring (844) 724-8255, or tweet us @SciFri. We’ll be right back after this break. This is Science Friday from WNYC Studios.

