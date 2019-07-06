 06/07/2019

Outdated Gender Stereotypes Are Harming Science

16:36 minutes

two white rats with red eyes sit next to each other in the palm of a person's hand
Two young female white rats. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

For half a century, most neuroscience experiments have had one glaring flaw: They’ve ignored female study subjects. The reason? Researchers claimed, for example, that female rats and mice would skew their data, due to hormonal cycling.

Writing in the journal Science, neuroscientist Rebecca Shansky says that view is out of dateand it’s been harming science too. She cites evidence that male mice have as much hormonal variance as female mice, when they’re caged together in the lab. By studying only one sex, she argues, we’re not getting a full picture of how conditions like depression or PTSD might manifest in humans.

Shanksy joins Ira in this segment, along with Radiolab producer and co-host Molly Webster, to talk about the past, present, and future of laboratory research, and whether science can leave these outdated gender stereotypes behind.

Further Reading:

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Molly Webster

Molly Webster is a producer and guest host of WNYC’s Radiolab in New York, New York.

More From Guest
Rebecca Shansky

Rebecca Shansky is a neuroscientist and an associate professor at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How Sexual Harassment And Bias Undermine Women’s Access To Scientific Careers

What will it take to bring true equality to research labs?

Read More

Why Aren’t There More Women In Blockchain?

The cryptocurrency industry has so far followed the trend in tech of being dominated by men. Women want to change that.

Read More