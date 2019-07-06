Outdated Gender Stereotypes Are Harming Science
16:36 minutes
For half a century, most neuroscience experiments have had one glaring flaw: They’ve ignored female study subjects. The reason? Researchers claimed, for example, that female rats and mice would skew their data, due to hormonal cycling.
Writing in the journal Science, neuroscientist Rebecca Shansky says that view is out of date—and it’s been harming science too. She cites evidence that male mice have as much hormonal variance as female mice, when they’re caged together in the lab. By studying only one sex, she argues, we’re not getting a full picture of how conditions like depression or PTSD might manifest in humans.
Shanksy joins Ira in this segment, along with Radiolab producer and co-host Molly Webster, to talk about the past, present, and future of laboratory research, and whether science can leave these outdated gender stereotypes behind.
Molly Webster is a producer and guest host of WNYC’s Radiolab in New York, New York.
Rebecca Shansky is a neuroscientist and an associate professor at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.