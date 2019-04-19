 04/19/2019

Painting The Brain As A Sacred Object

Back in 2011, after Greg Dunn completed his PhD in neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania, he didn’t return to the lab. Instead, he decided to focus on art specifically, merging his interests in Japanese sumi-e ink painting with his knowledge of the human brain. “The only difference between a landscape of a forest and a landscape of a brain is you need a microscope to see one and not the other,” Dunn told Science Friday.

Now his work has developed further. Using the techniques of microetching and lithographing, Dunn has created a project called “Self Reflected,” which visualizes what it might look like to see all the neurons of the brain connected and firing. He joins Ira to discuss his work, which is also the subject of our latest SciArts video.

view of a face with open mouth and lines exiting from it in all different directions
“Brain Machine Interface” by Greg Dunn.
greenish landscape with what could be either branches or neurons firing in black and gold ink on top
“Neural Migration” by Greg Dunn.

Further Reading:

Segment Guests

Greg Dunn

Greg Dunn is an artist and neuroscientist based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

