Pass It On: Sheep and Moose Teach Knowledge Of Migration Routes
12:12 minutes
Each spring, animals move from their winter grazing grounds in search of greener pastures. For birds, where and when to start that journey is based on genetics, and signals from stars, and magnetic fields from the earth. But for some larger mammals like sheep and moose, they’re not born knowing where to go. They need to learn a mental migratory map—and it’s often passed down from other herd members.
Ecologists Matthew Kauffman and Brett Jesmer and their team tested the idea that migration is learned information by tracking bighorn sheep and moose that were placed in locations outside of the habitats where they were born. In a study published this week in Science, they found that the animals would figure out migration routes, but only after many years or subsequent generations. They talk about what this means for managing and conserving these animals in the future. Plus, take a look at the the different populations of migrating animals via a project from the Wyoming Migration Initiative.
Matthew Kauffman is a U.S. Geological Survey researcher at the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and a professor of Zoology and Physiology at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.
Brett Jesmer is a ecology researcher at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.