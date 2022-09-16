 09/16/2022

Why The Owner of Patagonia Gave Away The Whole Company

12:09 minutes

an older white man being tape recorded by another man who's back is to the camera
Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2010. Credit: Shutterstock

Earlier this week, the founder and owner of Patagonia Yvon Chouinard—the company known for their famous puffer jackets and outdoor gear—gave away the whole company. Who’d he give it to? The Earth. 

“Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told David Gelles for The New York Times. “We are going to give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.”

Purbita Saha, deputy editor at Popular Science, debriefs Ira on Chouinard’s decision, as well as other science stories of the week. They talk about if it’s safe to get the COVID booster and flu shot at the same time, how a new blood test could catch early stages of cancer, why the night sky is bluer, the reason why NASA is crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and the fight over trash between cockatoos and Australians.

 

**Editor’s Note: When this story aired, we incorrectly referred to melatonin as melanin when discussing how blue light affects our ability to sleep.**

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Purbita Saha

Purbita Saha is a Deputy Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Pulling Water From Thin Air? It’s Materials Science, Not Magic.

A new material being developed by scientists at UT Austin can rapidly absorb liters of water from dry desert air.

Read More

A Smoky Aftertaste: Keeping Wildfires Out Of Your Wine Glass

Scientists are working hard to make sure your Oregon Pinot Noir doesn’t change taste after smoke exposure.

Read More