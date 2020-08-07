 08/07/2020

This Peruvian Boiling River Holds More Than Meets The Eye

17:00 minutes

See photos and video of Rosa Vásquez Espinoza’s expedition to the Boiling River and learn more about her research on extreme microbes in a feature article on SciFri. 

a woman scientist wearing gloves looks a specimen through a microscope as she sits on rocks along a steaming river
Rosa Vásquez Espinoza on the banks of the river. Credit: Ana Sotelo

Hot town, summer in the city, as the song says. This year, cities and towns around the world are broiling in record summer heat. But some microbes actually enjoy the heat. Hiding in the largest rainforest of Latin America is the Peruvian Boiling River, a name earned from water that can reach 100°C—or about 212°F. 

While the river is hot enough to cook any animal unfortunate enough to wind up in it, its microbes don’t mind. They can handle the heat—and their odd survival mechanisms might have medicinal value. 

Joining Ira to talk about these tiny heat-seekers and the Peruvian Boiling River is Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, a Ph.D. candidate in chemical biology at the University of Michigan. Journey out to the Boiling River with Vásquez Espinoza a new story on SciFri! 

Segment Guests

Rosa Vázquez Espinoza

Rosa Vázquez Espinoza is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Attabey Rodríguez Benítez

Attabey Rodríguez Benítez is a 2020 AAAS Mass Media Science Fellow and is Science Friday’s 2020 summer radio intern. She enjoys all things science and how they intertwine with culture, history, and society, but she enjoys it more when food is also involved.

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

