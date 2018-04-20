Planning For—And Surviving—‘The Big Ones’

In 2010, Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano spit up an ash cloud so large it grounded airplanes throughout the North Atlantic and Europe. The travel disruption made big news at the time, but the eruption was just a shadow of a much earlier, much deadlier eruption on the island in 1783—the eruption of Laki.

The Laki eruption lasted eight months, blanketing parts of the island in lava flows 50 feet deep, and spewing noxious gases that devastated crops and poisoned livestock. Tens of thousands died in Iceland, but the eruption killed millions more around the world, when ash from the eruption cooled the Earth, ushering in an icy winter, and weakening monsoons across Africa and Asia.

[You know who had a pretty good pair of eyebrows? Darwin.]

In her new book The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do About Them), seismologist Lucy Jones describes the devastation of Laki and other geological disasters. She joins Ira to discuss natural calamities throughout human history, from Pompeii to Fukushima, and why humans have such trouble planning for and responding to the uncertainty of natural disasters.

Read an excerpt of The Big Ones here.