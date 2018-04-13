 04/13/2018

These Eyebrows Speak Volumes

11:33 minutes

high speed video of woman being very expressive with eyebrows
SciFri web producer and future eyebrow model Lauren Young throws some looks. Credit: Daniel Peterschmidt

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but it’s our eyebrows that’re doing all the talking. When you see someone you recognize, you can give them the “eyebrow flash.” Want to convey sympathy or concern? A furrowed brow is best for that. And nothing says “I’m skeptical of you” like a single arched eyebrow.

The ability to wiggle those two hairy features around isn’t just some party trick, it’s almost like a secret language—one that even our ancient ancestors used to their advantage. Using computer modeling to manipulate the fossilized skull of Kabwe, a member of the subspecies Homo heidelbergensis, researchers ruled out a mechanical purpose for the protruding brow ridge of our ancient ancestors. Instead they turned to an alternative explanation—that moveable eyebrows proved useful for communication, especially for pro-social displays of emotion like recognition and sympathy.  

two skulls, one with a larger eyebrow ridge
On the left, a Homo heidelbergensis skull named Kabwe 1 and a Homo sapiens (current humans), on the right. The browridge, (circled in red) when compared to a Homo sapiens is extremely large. The eyebrows overlie the browridge. Credit: Ricardo Miguel Godinho

[Hey NYC! It’s time to get your science trivia on.]

Penny Spikins joins Ira to discuss how wiggling eyebrows may have been among some of our earliest forms of communication.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Penny Spikins

Penny Spikins is a senior lecturer in the Archaeology of Human Origins at the University of York in York, United Kingdom.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

Complex Human Behaviors May Have Evolved In Our Earliest Ancestors

Our earliest human ancestors had trading networks and advanced technology—tens of thousands of years earlier than previously thought.

Read More

A 40,000-Year-Old Jawbone Reveals Neanderthal Ancestry

Scientists find evidence of a modern human with a recent Neanderthal ancestor in Romania.

Read More