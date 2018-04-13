These Eyebrows Speak Volumes

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but it’s our eyebrows that’re doing all the talking. When you see someone you recognize, you can give them the “eyebrow flash.” Want to convey sympathy or concern? A furrowed brow is best for that. And nothing says “I’m skeptical of you” like a single arched eyebrow.

The ability to wiggle those two hairy features around isn’t just some party trick, it’s almost like a secret language—one that even our ancient ancestors used to their advantage. Using computer modeling to manipulate the fossilized skull of Kabwe, a member of the subspecies Homo heidelbergensis, researchers ruled out a mechanical purpose for the protruding brow ridge of our ancient ancestors. Instead they turned to an alternative explanation—that moveable eyebrows proved useful for communication, especially for pro-social displays of emotion like recognition and sympathy.

Penny Spikins joins Ira to discuss how wiggling eyebrows may have been among some of our earliest forms of communication.