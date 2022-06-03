Building A Better Battery… Using Plastic?

The lithium-ion battery in your cell phone, laptop, or electric car is a crucial component of the modern world. These batteries can charge quickly, and pack a lot of power into a small space. But they’re also expensive, require mining scarce lithium, and need to be handled carefully.

Other battery technologies have issues as well. For example, the heavy lead-acid battery that starts your car is quite reliable—but lead has its own environmental and health costs. That’s why PolyJoule, a startup company based near Boston, is trying to create a new kind of battery, somewhere on the performance curve between those old lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion cells. Their technology relies not on a metal, but on polymer plastics.

“Architecturally, it doesn’t differ from your traditional lithium-ion battery,” says Eli Paster, CEO of PolyJoule. “A plastic battery looks more or less like a conventional battery. It’s got an anode, it’s got a cathode, it’s got an electrolyte, and it’s encased in a typical battery form factor. Inside is where the magic happens.” Building the battery from polymers, Paster says, allows the company to avoid some of the environmental impact of metal-based batteries, while delivering a battery that is very safe and has a long lifetime.

However, there’s a downside—the batteries can’t store as much charge per unit of volume as other technologies. That means the company’s polymer batteries need to be big. “We’re not going in[to] mobile applications, we won’t be going into cellphones anytime soon, we won’t be going into EVs,” says Paster. “We’re focused exclusively on grid-level stationary applications, where volumetric energy density is not the key driver.” Instead, he says, these polymer batteries will work great where what’s needed is safety, sustainability, long lifetime, and cost.

Paster joins Ira to talk about the polymer battery technology, and the road to developing large-scale grid-connected battery banks, a development that could be used to buffer fluctuations in the energy produced by renewable energy sources.