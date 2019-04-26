Poetry And Science, Under The Same Roof

Every year, hundreds pack Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, New York for “The Universe In Verse,” a live celebration of writing that has found inspiration from science and scientists. Past events reflected on the power of poetry as protest, as well as science poetry’s unique intersection of truth and beauty.

This year’s event, which featured readings from guests including Amanda Palmer, David Byrne, and Josh Groban, celebrated the 100th anniversary of Sir Arthur Eddington’s groundbreaking experiment to prove general relativity. The poems also honored Albert Einstein’s legacy in describing the universe as we understand it today.

Maria Popova, founder and editor of Brain Pickings, and astrophysicist Janna Levin, both writers as well, join Ira for a conversation about the enduring link between art and science, and share readings of their favorite works.

Below is Amanda Palmer’s reading of Adrienne Rich’s poem Hubble Photographs: After Sapho, accompanied by an animation from Kelli Anderson.

Further Reading