Metaphors, Medicine, And The Poetry Of Science

April is National Poetry Month, a time of readings, outreach programs, and enthusiastic celebration of the craft. And for a special Science Friday celebration, we’ll be looking at where science and poetry meet. Tracy K. Smith, the current poet laureate of the United States, wrote the 2011 book Life On Mars, which touches on dark matter, the nature of the universe, and the Hubble Telescope—all as an elegy for her deceased engineer father, Floyd. Rafael Campo, a physician, poet, and editor for the Journal of the American Medical Association’s poetry section, writes poems about illness, the body, and the narratives each patient brings to medical settings. The two talk to Ira about where science fits into their work—and how poetry can inform science and scientists.

Read excerpts of Tracy K. Smith’s poems, “My God, It’s Full of Stars” and “Watershed.”

Read excerpts of Rafael Campo’s poems, “The Mental Status Exam,” “Incidental Finding,” and “Pathology.”

A Suggested Syllabus

Looking for the poetry of science? We asked Science Friday fans and SciArts producer Christie Taylor about their favorite poems with science themes. Here’s where they suggest you get started: