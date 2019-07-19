 07/19/2019

Preserving—And Telling—Space History

off-white empty spacesuit propped up with storage boxes in the background
A spacesuit on display in the storage room at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Credit: Johanna Mayer

a logo that says 'apollo 50'This story is part of our celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. View the rest of our special coverage here.

We’ve all heard the iconic stories of the early space program—from   Kennedy’s “We choose to go to the moon” speech, to The Right Stuff, to Armstrong’s “one small step,” to the dramatic story of Apollo 13. 

But how do we find new stories to tell, locate hidden figures of history, or even know they exist? The answer may lie in museum collections, old paper archives, and in the memories of ordinary people. Ed Stewart, the curator of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and Reagan Grimsley, head of Special Collections and Archives at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, join Ira to talk about preserving artifacts of the early space program, and the importance of the archival record in telling the tales of historic space flight.

Take a peek into the storage room of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

circular patch featuring an eagle on a navy background on the moon
A commemorative patch for Apollo 11. Credit: Johanna Mayer
pile of white helmets on a shelf
Space helmets in storage in the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Credit: Johanna Mayer
metal shelves filled with space memorabilia and overflowing with boxes under fluorescent light
The storage room full of space memorabilia in the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Credit: Johanna Mayer

Further Reading:

Segment Guests

Ed Stewart

Ed Stewart is curator of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. 

Reagan Grimsley

Reagan Grimsley is head of Archives and Special Collections at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. 

