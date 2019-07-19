Preserving—And Telling—Space History
17:24 minutes
This story is part of our celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. View the rest of our special coverage here.
We’ve all heard the iconic stories of the early space program—from Kennedy’s “We choose to go to the moon” speech, to The Right Stuff, to Armstrong’s “one small step,” to the dramatic story of Apollo 13.
But how do we find new stories to tell, locate hidden figures of history, or even know they exist? The answer may lie in museum collections, old paper archives, and in the memories of ordinary people. Ed Stewart, the curator of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and Reagan Grimsley, head of Special Collections and Archives at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, join Ira to talk about preserving artifacts of the early space program, and the importance of the archival record in telling the tales of historic space flight.
Take a peek into the storage room of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Ed Stewart is curator of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Reagan Grimsley is head of Archives and Special Collections at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
