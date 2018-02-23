 02/23/2018

For These Robots, Squishy Is Superior

an illustrated schematic cross-section of three rectangular bio-bots with a needle inserting green chemicals into their sides
Time (and biology) heals all wounds—damaged bio-bots can be healed through the addition of new cells, biological and chemical signals, and exercise. Credit: Janet Sinn-Hanlon

Every time robotics company Boston Dynamics comes out with a new video promoting its dog-like, door-opening robots, internet viewers have a predictable reaction.

“People look at the dog-like things and they go, ‘Whoa, that thing is going to kill me,'” says Barry Trimmer, a neurobiologist and roboticist at Tufts University. “It looks so unnatural and intimidating, you can’t imagine that being a robot you’d want to use in your home or hospital.”

The robots Trimmer and other engineers are building are softer, squishier, and, as he imagines, friendlier—robots you might knowingly invite into your home to hang out. Instead of sporting bodies of rigid plastic and metal, biohybrid robots often consist of 3D-printed scaffolds laced with lab-grown muscles, sourced from the cells of mice, insects, and even sea slugs.

“Once you can build robots that are soft and you can control them you have access to all these materials for machines that previously we never even thought about using,” Trimmer says. Natural materials also have a unique advantage: they’re biodegradable. “You just build the thing out of protein and after you’re finished with the robot, you throw it on the compost heap and it decomposes.”

a short rectangular device's form cinches up at its middle as a bright light is flashed repeatedly
A biobot made out of optogenetic (light-controlled) muscle. As a form of exercise, the muscle contracts under pulses of light. Via Ritu Raman/NewsAtIllinois

Like regular robots, the biohybrid robots can be controlled with microcontrollers—but engineers are also building muscles controlled by neurotransmitters and light pulses. MIT engineer Ritu Raman has experimented with both types of biological machines, and has even created bio-bots that can heal themselves after an injury, and get back to work.

What kind of work might we employ bio-bots for? Raman envisions her robots could be used in biomedical applications, such as fixing damaged muscles, or aiding the constrictive movements of the throat or intestine.

Vickie Webster-Wood of Case Western Reserve University, who has experimented with the sea-slug-muscle robots, says the aqueous origins of the muscles point to underwater applications, perhaps environmental monitoring, or hunting down leaks in an oil pipeline.

In this segment, Ira is joined by Trimmer, Raman, and Webster-Wood to talk about the growing fleet of biohybrid robots.

Plus, try making your own memory wire circuit with this resource.

Segment Guests

Ritu Raman

Ritu Raman is a mechanical engineer and postdoctoral fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She’s based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vickie Webster-Wood

Vickie Webster-Wood is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Tissue Fabrication and Mechanobiology Lab at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Barry Trimmer

Barry Trimmer is Editor-in-Chief of Soft Robotics, and a professor of Biology at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.

