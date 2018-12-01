Protecting The Waterways Of The Navajo Nation

Nearly 250,000 residents live in the Navajo Nation, which spans sections of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona. The area also contains thousands of legacy and active mines. In August 2015, an accident at the Gold King Mine located in Silverton, Colorado spilled millions of tons of toxic waste water, contaminating the Animas River that flowed through the Navajo Nation.

In the final installment from Science Friday’s “Breakthrough: Portraits of Women in Science” video series produced with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, hydrologist Karletta Chief, who is a member of the Navajo Bitter Water Clan, discusses her work monitoring the spill and how her personal relationship with those waterways influenced her pursuit of science. Plus, Breakthrough video producer Emily Driscoll wraps up the series and reflects on the incredible careers of the scientists featured in the videos.

