Rats Learn To Hide And Seek

One of the most wonderful things about the internet is how you could spend years watching videos of animals at play. There’s the classic cat-playing-with-a-box genre. You can also watch a dog playing jenga. And you can type in pretty much any combination of animals, along with the word “playing,” and find adorable videos—like a baby deer, rough-housing with a lemur. Incredible stuff.

Neuroscientist Juan Ignacio Sanguinetti of the Humboldt University of Berlin gets inspiration for his work by watching home videos like that. And in his latest work, in the journal Science, he describes playing hide-and-seek—with rats.

Watch Sanguinetti’s masters student, Annika Reinhold, play with the rats below.

Our question for listeners this week was: “What games do you play with your pets? And how do you know when your pet is having fun?” Here’s what you said on the Science Friday VoxPop app:

Kevin Charpentier from Reno, NV: So I have a little Boston Terrier named Pablo and this dog loves fetch. When he sees the ball his eyes dilate, he’s obsessive. Every 10 or 12 throws I have to hide the ball just so he can catch his breath. And I’m assuming he’s having fun while doing it because as long as you’re willing to keep throwing the ball, he’s willing to fetch it.

Steve from King Of Prussia, PA: When I do a partial water change in my aquarium, the Harlequin rasboras, there are three of them, will swim alternately up into the stream going against the current of the incoming water and then they’ll stop and get washed back down into the tank and then they’ll come back up again kind of in rotation it sure does look like they’re playing.

Tamara from Loveland, CO: I have fun with my cat when she brings me toys and looks at me… like she really really wants me to throw them and I throw them and she gets all excited and bolts after it. Like, well, we call her “NASCAT” as in NASCAR. NASCAT.

