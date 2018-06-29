Radiolab Investigates Our ‘Magical Organs’
7:39 minutes
Think back to your sex ed class in school. You probably watched a lot of movies like this? And chances are you were introduced to lots of new jargon too: Terms like spermatozoa, oviducts, chromosomes, germ cells and gonads.
It was that last word, gonads—and a researcher who referred to them as “magical organs”—that sent Radiolab producer and host Molly Webster on a quest to reignite our fascination with embryonic development, X and Y chromosomes, and reproduction. The first few episodes of the limited-run series called Radiolab: Gonads are out now, and Molly joins Ira here to talk about it.
Molly Webster is a producer and host for Radiolab in New York, New York.
