 06/29/2018

Radiolab Investigates Our 'Magical Organs'

7:39 minutes

illustration that says "radiolab presents: gonads" surrounded by plants with large glowing circles on some of them
Credit: Jasu Hu

Think back to your sex ed class in school. You probably watched a lot of movies like this? And chances are you were introduced to lots of new jargon too: Terms like spermatozoa, oviducts, chromosomes, germ cells and gonads.

It was that last word, gonads—and a researcher who referred to them as “magical organs”—that sent Radiolab producer and host Molly Webster on a quest to reignite our fascination with embryonic development, X and Y chromosomes, and reproduction. The first few episodes of the limited-run series called Radiolab: Gonads are out now, and Molly joins Ira here to talk about it.

