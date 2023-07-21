How Does The Brain Control Your Every Move?
As you read this, every small action your body makes—eyes scanning the page, fingers scrolling a mouse, scratching an itch on your face—must be dictated by your brain. These actions usually happen without a second thought. But inside the brain, the motor cortex is hard at work making the body move.
For nearly a century, every neuroscience student came across the “homunculus”—a visual representation of which areas of the brain control certain body parts. But for the last few decades, some researchers have disputed this traditional view of brain mapping. This includes a recent study, led by Washington University in St. Louis.
Joining guest host John Dankosky to discuss how the brain and body are connected are study lead author Evan Gordon, assistant professor of radiology at Wash U., and Michael Graziano, professor of psychology and neuroscience at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute in Princeton, New Jersey.
Dr. Evan Gordon is an Assistant Professor of Radiology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.
Dr. Michael Graziano is a Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute in Princeton, New Jersey.
