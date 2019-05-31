 05/31/2019

Revisiting A Once-Great Scientific Idea

16:15 minutes

a black and white photo of a white older man with a thick mustache
Physicist Albert Michelson. Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

Albert Michelson was a Polish immigrant who grew up in the hard-scrabble atmosphere of the California gold rush. He relied on an appeal to then-President Ulysses Grant to gain admission to the Naval Academy, where he became a championship boxer.

In his physics career, Michelson also measured the speed of light to an unprecedented degree of accuracy, and designed one of the most elegant physics experiments in the 19th century, to detect something that ultimately didn’t even exist: the “luminiferous ether.”

Science historian David Kaiser tells the story of how that idea rose and fell in this interview with Undiscovered’s Annie Minoff and Ira Flatow.

Further Reading

  • Find out more about the Michelson-Morley experiment on APS Physics. 
  • Read an archival article from the New York Times about the physicists’ experimental “failure.”

Segment Guests

Annie Minoff

Annie Minoff is co-host and producer of Undiscovered. She also plays the banjo.

David Kaiser

David Kaiser is the Germeshausen Professor of the History of Science and a Professor of Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

