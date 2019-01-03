Rewriting The Genomic Alphabet

DNA is the universal programming language for life, and the specific code to that program are the combination of the base pairs adenine, guanine, cytosine and thymine. But are those the only base pairs that could be used to create DNA? Scientists looking into this question were able to create 4 different base pairs that don’t exist in nature. Their results were published in the journal Science.

Chemist Floyd Romesberg, who has created his own unnatural base pairs, biologist Jef Boeke, who is working to create a synthetic yeast genome, and bioethicist Debra Mathews talk about how altered genomes could be used for creating novel medicines and fuels—and whether this is considered a new form of life. (None of these guests were involved in the Science study.)

