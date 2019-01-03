 03/01/2019

Rewriting The Genomic Alphabet

25:58 minutes

swirling 3-d video of double helix with blue yellow red and green structures
A double helix built from four naturally occurring bases. Credit: Millie Georgiadis, Indiana University School of Medicine

DNA is the universal programming language for life, and the specific code to that program are the combination of the base pairs adenine, guanine, cytosine and thymine. But are those the only base pairs that could be used to create DNA? Scientists looking into this question were able to create 4 different base pairs that don’t exist in nature. Their results were published in the journal Science.

Chemist Floyd Romesberg, who has created his own unnatural base pairs, biologist Jef Boeke, who is working to create a synthetic yeast genome, and bioethicist Debra Mathews talk about how altered genomes could be used for creating novel medicines and fuels—and whether this is considered a new form of life. (None of these guests were involved in the Science study.)

Segment Guests

Floyd Romesberg

Floyd Romesberg is a professor of Chemistry at the The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.

Jef Boeke

Jef Boeke is director of the Institute Of System Genetics and a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at New York University Langone Health, in New York, New York.

Debra JH Mathews

Debra JH Mathews is assistant director for Science Programs at the Berman Institute of Bioethics, and an associate professor of Pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

