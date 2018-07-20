 07/20/2018

What We Know—And Don’t Know—About Human Heredity

Have you ever taken a peek at your family tree? If you trace back along those branches, you might discover some long ago celebrities, kings, and philosophers among your ancestors.

But what does it even mean to be “related” to an ancient queen when it’s hard to know what’s lurking inside our own DNA? It turns out even one generation back, the question of who we are gets complicated. “We’re primed to think of our genomes as some kind of magical book. We just understand so little about genetics. Period.” says Carl Zimmer, author of the new book “She Has Her Mother’s Laugh: The Powers, Perversions, and Potential of Heredity.” Zimmer joins Ira to discuss Mendel’s Law, the history of eugenics, the power of CRISPR and the boundaries of what we understand of human heredity today.

Segment Guests

Carl Zimmer

Carl Zimmer is the author of She Has Her Mother’s Laugh (Dutton, 2018). He’s also a science columnist for the New York Times. He’s based in New York, New York.

