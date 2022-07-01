 07/01/2022

How Will Doctors Train For A Post-Roe World?

11:49 minutes

A stethoscope lying on an open book.
Credit: Shutterstock

It’s been one week since Roe v Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. Many people are still wrapping their heads around what this overturn means for their states— and for their lives.

For physicians and medical professionals, there’s another level of fear and concern about what practicing in a world without Roe v. Wade will mean. Questions are circulating about how training for OB/GYN’s may change, or if abortion care will stop being taught in medical school in states that do not allow the practice. For years, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has warned that a shortage of gynecologists will persist, and many in the industry fear the overturn will exacerbate this issue. 

Joining Ira to talk about how the Roe overturn could impact training of medical professionals is Dr. Maria Isabel Rodriguez, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Maria Isabel Rodriguez

Maria Isabel Rodriguez is an associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producer

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

What Could Happen To IVF In A Post-Roe V. Wade World

Efforts to restrict abortion could have major repercussions for those seeking common IVF treatments.

Read More

Abortion Pills Are Used For Most U.S. Abortions. What Are They?

In 2020, over half of American abortions were medication abortions. What will happen to access to these pills if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Read More