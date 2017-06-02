Running The Numbers On A Transition To Renewable Energy

Over a hundred nations around the world could shift their economies entirely over to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric, a new study has found. Writing in the journal Joule, researchers map out the blend of energy sources that each of the 139 countries would need to power themselves after completely switching residential, transportation, and industrial energy needs over to electrical power.

Mark Z. Jacobson, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University and one of the authors of the report, says that a complete shift to renewable energy sources would not be as difficult as some say, and would bring both economic and environmental benefits.