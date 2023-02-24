 02/24/2023

Rapper And Scholar Sammus Confronts AI In Hip-Hop

a Black woman against a wall holding her hands to the sides of her face looking directly at the camera
Rapper and scholar Sammus. Credit: Vrinda Jagota and Zoloo Brown

Over the last six months, there’s been a lot of movement and discussion about the effects that generative AI will have on visual art and writing. But what about its effects on music—in particular, hip-hop?

A few years ago, a deep fake of Kanye West rapping a verse from “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen went viral. It was created with just a few clicks using the program Uberduck, which can output AI-generated raps from text of the users’ choice. And it turns out that the rhythmic qualities that make hip-hop performers’ verses so spellbinding is exactly what makes them easier to mimic in deep fakes, as opposed to other genres of music. 

Guest host Regina Barber talks with rapper and music, science, and technology scholar Dr. Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo, also known as Sammus, about the unexpected crossovers between hip-hop and the growing field of generative AI. She is also an assistant professor of music at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo

Dr. Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo is an assistant professor of Music at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

