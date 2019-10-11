Saturn’s Moon Count Goes Up, Overtaking The Number Of Jupiter’s Moons

Scientists discovered 20 new moons orbiting Saturn, putting the ringed planet up to 82 moons. Each of the new moons is about three miles in diameter. This discovery means Saturn has edged out Jupiter as the planet with the most moons in the solar system.

Maggie Koerth Baker, senior science reporter for FiveThiryEight, joins Ira to talk about why the planet is such a moon magnet and other science stories, including a study in PLOS that investigated the link between diet and depression.

Further Reading

Learn more about the Saturn moon discovery in Science News.

Read the full diet and depression study in PLOS ONE.