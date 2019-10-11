 10/11/2019

Saturn’s Moon Count Goes Up, Overtaking The Number Of Jupiter’s Moons

7:08 minutes

a diagram showing saturn's new moons' orbits
Credit: Carnegie Institution For Science (Diagram); Space Science Institute/jpl-caltech/nasa (Saturn); Paolo Sartorio/shutterstock (Background)

Scientists discovered 20 new moons orbiting Saturn, putting the ringed planet up to 82 moons. Each of the new moons is about three miles in diameter. This discovery means Saturn has edged out Jupiter as the planet with the most moons in the solar system. 

Maggie Koerth Baker, senior science reporter for FiveThiryEight, joins Ira to talk about why the planet is such a moon magnet and other science stories, including a study in PLOS that investigated the link between diet and depression. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Maggie Koerth-Baker

Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

