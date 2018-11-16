Team Bat Versus Team Dolphin: A Sonar Smackdown

Are you team bat? Or team dolphin? Earlier this month at the Acoustical Society of America Conference two groups of scientists argued the finer points of each animal’s echolocation excellence. Things got heated, words were exchanged. But in this battle between the sonar specialists, which creature comes out the winner?

To settle the debate, two researchers join Ira for a good, old-fashioned “rumble on the radio.” Laura Kloepper, assistant professor at St. Mary’s College backs up the agile, winged masters of the sky, while Brian Branstetter, research scientist at the National Marine Mammal Foundation in San Diego, vouches for the swift swimmers of the sea. Both are ready for Science Friday’s first ever “Sonar Smackdown.”

💢🥊💢 Pretty epic battle! But who do you think won the ultimate SONAR SMACKDOWN? Vote! #SciFriLive — Science Friday (@scifri) November 16, 2018

Related Links

Check out a write up of the “Bats vs. Dolphins” debate by the Acoustical Society of America.

Read an article about the sonar feud on Scientific American.

If you can’t get enough animal acoustics, check out Laura Kloepper’s SciFri activity on burping bioacoustics!