 11/16/2018

Team Bat Versus Team Dolphin: A Sonar Smackdown

00:16:15 minutes

a bat in flight on the left and a dolphin leaping from a wave on the right in a boxing ring
Credit: designed by Lauren J. Young

Are you team bat? Or team dolphin? Earlier this month at the Acoustical Society of America Conference two groups of scientists argued the finer points of each animal’s echolocation excellence. Things got heated, words were exchanged. But in this battle between the sonar specialists, which creature comes out the winner?

To settle the debate, two researchers join Ira for a good, old-fashioned “rumble on the radio.” Laura Kloepper, assistant professor at St. Mary’s College backs up the agile, winged masters of the sky, while Brian Branstetter, research scientist at the National Marine Mammal Foundation in San Diego, vouches for the swift swimmers of the sea. Both are ready for Science Friday’s first ever “Sonar Smackdown.”

Segment Guests

Laura Kloepper

Laura Kloepper is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Brian Branstetter

Brian Branstetter is a research scientist at National Marine Mammal Foundation in San Diego.

