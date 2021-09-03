This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Back-to-school is usually an exciting time, with some nerves mixed in. But this year is a little different. All across the country, arguments about mask mandates are exploding in school board meetings and courtrooms. In places with no mask mandates, parents are weighing difficult decisions over how much risk is too much.

But masks are just part of the equation for school safety. Air ventilation and distance are both important parts of the COVID-19 transmission equation, and many parents have questions about how their schools are preparing.

With pediatric COVID-19 cases rising, and Delta’s high transmission rates, many are wondering how we’re going to keep our kids safe in schools. Joining Ira to mull over this question is Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, assistant professor at the University of Texas School of Public Health in Dallas, Texas.

What You Said

Despite the educational challenges ahead, many science educators are eager to eager to return to in-person instruction this fall. We checked in with some educators from around the country to get a preview of what they are excited to explore with their students this year.

Further Reading

Read Dr. Jetelina’s breakdown of mitigation measures as the country grapples with the Delta variant on her blog, “Your Local Epidemiologist.”

See the CDC’s case study on August 27, 2021 about the elementary school outbreak in Marin County, California following exposure from an unvaccinated infected teacher.