 09/03/2021

Back to School During The Delta Variant

9:16 minutes

a black woman squats down to put a mask around her child, wearing a backpack. the woman is also wearing a mask. small germs and question marks float around both of them
Credit: Shutterstock

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Back-to-school is usually an exciting time, with some nerves mixed in. But this year is a little different. All across the country, arguments about mask mandates are exploding in school board meetings and courtrooms. In places with no mask mandates, parents are weighing difficult decisions over how much risk is too much.

But masks are just part of the equation for school safety. Air ventilation and distance are both important parts of the COVID-19 transmission equation, and many parents have questions about how their schools are preparing. 

an infographic labeled how the delta variant spreads easily in indoor spaces when people are unmasked and unvaccinated. on the left in a white box is a symbol of an adult person in red with the words above "occasionally unmasked adult with delta variant for 2 days" on the right is a graphic of icons of students at desks with 12 of the 24 highlight red and above text written "12 of 24 kids infected". on the right is an orange box with the text reads "schools can help stop spread by ensuring everyone: wears masks correctly in indoor spaces, gets vaccinated if eligible, stays home if having symptoms, tests routinely."
Credit: CDC

With pediatric COVID-19 cases rising, and Delta’s high transmission rates, many are wondering how we’re going to keep our kids safe in schools. Joining Ira to mull over this question is Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, assistant professor at the University of Texas School of Public Health in Dallas, Texas. 

What You Said

Despite the educational challenges ahead, many science educators are eager to eager to return to in-person instruction this fall. We checked in with some educators from around the country to get a preview of what they are excited to explore with their students this year.

If you’d like to respond to our questions (and potentially have your voice on the air), download our SciFri Voxpop app.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Katelyn Jetelina

Katelyn Jetelina is an assistant professor in the University of Texas School of Public Health in Dallas, Texas.

Segment Transcript

