 09/03/2021

Many Schools Are Buying High-Tech Air Purifiers. Do They Actually Work?

13:56 minutes

white woman sitting on steps outside of house, looking pensive
Melanie Robbins, mom of a kindergartner and a child in pre-k in Montclair, New Jersey, joined a campaign of concerned parents who tried to raise concerns with the Montclair Board of Education over the use of Global Plasma Solutions ionizing devices in their children’s public school classrooms. Credit: Jackie Molloy for KHN

an orange button that has two logos, one in white that reads "scifri" and a blue square with white font that reads "khn"This story is a collaboration between Science Friday and KHN. Read the story by KHN’s Christina Jewett.

As students head back to school, parents are getting a lot of mail about what schools are doing to better protect kids in the classroom—from mask policies to spacing to lunch plans. One item on many administrators’ lists of protective measures is improving classrooms’ ventilation. 

Many studies have shown that better ventilation and air circulation can greatly reduce COVID-19 transmission. But rather than stocking up on HEPA filters, some districts are turning to high-tech air purification schemes, including untested electronic approaches and airborne chemicals.

Christina Jewett, a senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, has written extensively about school air filtration and purification. She joins Ira to explain why some air quality experts are less than convinced by the marketing claims made by many electronic air purifier companies. 

Christina Jewett

Christina Jewett is a senior correspondent with Kaiser Health News in Sacramento, California.

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

