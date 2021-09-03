September 3, 2021

Kids under 12 can’t get vaccinated against COVID-19. With high Delta transmission rates, how do we keep them safe in school this fall? Plus, debunking the latest COVID-19 home remedy. And how was the first bread discovered?

Listen to full episode

featured segment

Back to School During The Delta Variant

With pediatric COVID-19 cases rising, and Delta’s high transmission rates, many parents are concerned about school safety.

Heard on the Air

Article

How Scientists Solved The Mystery Of Rising Bread

Read More

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode