September 3, 2021

featured segment
Back to School During The Delta Variant
With pediatric COVID-19 cases rising, and Delta’s high transmission rates, many parents are concerned about school safety.
Heard on the Air
12:06
Nation Grapples With Several Climate Disasters At Once
While wildfires blaze out west, Hurricane Ida wallops the eastern United States, more evidence that extreme weather is tied to climate change.
7:39
Florida Schools With Mask Mandates Lose Funding
Governor Ron DeSantis’ crusade against masks in schools reaches a fever pitch.
13:56
Many Schools Are Buying High-Tech Air Purifiers. Do They Actually Work?
Some schools are buying air purification systems that may not work as well as a standard HEPA filter, according to air quality experts.
12:05
Fact Check My Feed: Why Are People Taking Discredited Horse Medicine For COVID-19?
Virologist Angela Rasmussen debunks the latest COVID-19 home remedy, and weighs in on new variants.
17:34
What Happens If Atlantic Ocean Currents Cease To Churn?
Climate models suggest that a crucial ocean circulation pattern is already changing—a sign that we’re heading toward climate tipping points.
17:08
A Sourdough Saga, From Starter To Slice
Author Eric Pallant dives into the delicious culture and chemistry of breadmaking.
9:16
