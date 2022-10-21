The Science Behind Why You Should Ask For Help
11:41 minutes
Sometimes asking for help—even for the smallest of favors—can feel awkward, or like you’re inconveniencing someone else. But the odds are, you’re probably wrong. Studies show that people are much more willing to lend a helping hand than you would think, and both parties usually end up happier.
Guest host Shahla Farzan talks with Dr. Xuan Zhao, a psychologist at Stanford University, about the psychology behind asking for help.
Dr. Xuan Zhao is a psychologist at Stanford University in Mountain View, California.
