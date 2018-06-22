 06/22/2018

Science Friday Presents: ‘Two Wrongs Don’t Make A Meteorite’

17:40 minutes

Comedians Ross Taylor, Jimmy Adameck, and Jen Connor perform in ‘Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Meteorite’ at Chicago’s Harris Theater. Photo by Kevin Penczak

Many people in Chicago probably remember the day meteorites, or space rocks, fell from the sky. It’s known as the “Park Forest Meteor Shower” but it wasn’t the kind you stay up at night to watch streaking across the sky. Around midnight on March 27th, 2003, a meteorite exploded into pieces, showering the Chicago suburb of Park Forest, Illinois. People reported seeing stones falling through roofs and causing damage to homes. Some residents even thought they were under attack.

[The first major underwater film starred—you guessed it—a giant mechanical octopus.]

In the aftermath of the event, meteorite hunters and dealers descended on Park Forest looking to buy the rocks, creating a meteorite frenzy. But that didn’t stop Meenakshi Wadhwa, former curator of meteorites at the Chicago Field Museum, from getting her hands on one of these prized space rocks for the museum’s collection. Hear Ira and Chicago comedians Jimmy Adameck, Ross Taylor, and Jen Connor bring the event to life on stage in a play with musical scoring by Mary Mahoney.

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for Science Diction, a weekly email about words, science, and language.

Segment Guests

Meenakshi Wadhwa

Meenakshi Wadhwa is director of the Center for Meteorite Studies and professor at the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

More From Guest
Jimmy Adameck

Jimmy Adameck is a comedian based in Chicago, Illinois.

More From Guest
Jen Connor

Jen Connor is a comedian based in Chicago, Illinois.

More From Guest
Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor is a comedian based in Chicago, Illinois.

More From Guest
Mary Mahoney

Mary Mahoney is a comedian and pianist based in Chicago, Illinois.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

The Meteorite Museum

You’ll find more than just meteorites inside.

Watch Video

Get To Know These Meteorites

Learn about stories of the early solar system with these handy meteorite trading cards.

Read More