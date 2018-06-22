Science Friday Presents: ‘Two Wrongs Don’t Make A Meteorite’

Many people in Chicago probably remember the day meteorites, or space rocks, fell from the sky. It’s known as the “Park Forest Meteor Shower” but it wasn’t the kind you stay up at night to watch streaking across the sky. Around midnight on March 27th, 2003, a meteorite exploded into pieces, showering the Chicago suburb of Park Forest, Illinois. People reported seeing stones falling through roofs and causing damage to homes. Some residents even thought they were under attack.

[The first major underwater film starred—you guessed it—a giant mechanical octopus.]

In the aftermath of the event, meteorite hunters and dealers descended on Park Forest looking to buy the rocks, creating a meteorite frenzy. But that didn’t stop Meenakshi Wadhwa, former curator of meteorites at the Chicago Field Museum, from getting her hands on one of these prized space rocks for the museum’s collection. Hear Ira and Chicago comedians Jimmy Adameck, Ross Taylor, and Jen Connor bring the event to life on stage in a play with musical scoring by Mary Mahoney.