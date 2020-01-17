How does the way a poll is conducted influence the answers people give? In this explainer, Pew Research Center’s Courtney Kennedy walks through what to know about survey mode effects.

The Iowa caucus is less than three weeks away and polls this week show that Vice President Joe Biden has a six point lead over other primary challengers in the Democratic race. Six days ago, a different poll had Senator Bernie Sanders up by three points in Iowa, and at the start of the year another poll had the candidates tying in the state.

In today’s fast-paced digital culture, it is more difficult than ever to follow and trust political polls. Campaigns, pollsters, and media outlets each say that their numbers are right, but can report different results. Plus, the 2016 election is still fresh in the public’s mind, when the major story was how political polling got it wrong. SciFri listeners expressed uneasiness from polling encounters and shared their stories on the Science Friday VoxPop app.

But despite how people may feel about the practice, the numbers suggest that polls are still working. Even as telephone survey response rates have fallen to around 5%, polling accuracy has stayed consistent, according to a new report published by the Pew Research Center. But things get trickier when talking about online polls.

“The challenge has been getting a sample that’s representative of the population online,” says Doug Rivers, chief scientist with online pollster YouGov. He spoke with Science Friday earlier this week. “You don’t have a device like what’s used in telephone polling in randomly generating telephone numbers as a way of selecting people.”

So how can polling adapt to the way people live now, with texting, social media, and connecting online? And will the public continue to trust the numbers? Ira talks with Courtney Kennedy, director of survey research at the Pew Research Center about the science of polling in 2020 and beyond.

Can You Trust That Poll?

With the rise of the internet and DIY online surveys, anyone can conduct a poll, says Courtney Kennedy at Pew Research Center. While the increased access to polling technology has allowed for creativity and new perspectives, it has also made it difficult to trust the legitimacy of a poll. Before Friday’s show, Kennedy told SciFri three questions you should ask when you’re evaluating a poll:

1. Who created the poll?



“You need to know if there are any conflicts of interests,” Kennedy says. If you see a poll by a campaign or a lobby group, you’ll want to disregard it because these polls are released selectively and may have an agenda behind them, she says.

“Who did the poll is a key thing, always will be.”

2. How were people recruited?



“If you told me you went out and interviewed 2,000 people across the country, what’s the source? What database did you actually use to find them?” she says.

More traditional means of recruiting people include random telephone digit dialing and polling from a list of registered voters. However, the polling industry has dramatically shifted away from telephone methods and towards digital. Online polls pull from a wide array of sources. People may be solicited through pop-up ads, social media, or an emailed survey invitation by a corporate membership list. Other online polls recruit people by sending a random sample of notices by postal mail, while some use an opt-in sample, or what pollsters call “a convenient” sample, of people on the internet, Kennedy says.

You should ask yourself: “Was a poll done with a truly randomized sample of Americans from a list that covered everybody? Or was it done with more ad hoc means?”

3. Did the pollster account for population representation in the statistics?



Kennedy admits this statistical assessment can be tough to make, but she says you want to ask: Did the pollster weight the data to be representative of race, age, education, gender, geography, and other demographics?

“Good pollsters just list out the variables that they adjusted on to make the poll as representative as possible,” Kennedy says. “You want to see that all the major demographic variables are listed there.”

Further Reading

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week. Leave this field empty if you're human: