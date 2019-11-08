Is US Science Vulnerable To Espionage?
The FBI, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and other agencies who oversee federal research grants are currently asking if the open culture of science in the U.S. is inviting other countries to steal it.
The FBI has been warning since 2016 that researchers could be potentially sending confidential research, and even biological samples, to other countries. On Monday, a report in the New York Times outlined the scale of ongoing investigations: nearly 200 cases of potential intellectual property theft at 71 different institutions.
New York Times health and science reporter Gina Kolata, who broke the story, explains the investigations, and why China is featuring so prominently.
