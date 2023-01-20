Can Science Answer Life’s Biggest Questions?
16:38 minutes
Dr. Alan Lightman has been around the block a few times. Over the past five decades, he has been a theoretical physicist, professor at MIT, and bestselling author—often at the same time. His most notable novel, “Einstein’s Dreams,” has been adapted into dozens of plays and musicals since its publication in 1992, becoming one of the most famous examples of mixing art and science.
Lightman’s work follows a philosophical way of thinking about life’s biggest questions, like the origins of consciousness. His new venture brings this way of thinking to the silver screen. “Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science” consults scientists and faith leaders to grapple with some of these theoretical quandaries. And Lightman gives a good argument for why the journey to these answers can be more impactful than the answers themselves.
Ira speaks with Alan Lightman about the new program, available to watch now online and on your local public television station.
Alan Lightman is the host of “Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science.” He’s based in Concord, Massachusetts.
The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.
