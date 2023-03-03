 03/03/2023

The Lasting Allure Of Shackleton’s ‘Endurance’

a black and white negative of a ship from an 1800s expedition stuck in antarctic ice
A black and white film negative of Shackleton’s expedition to the Antarctic winter flashlight scene in the Weddell Sea, showing Endurance stuck fast. Credit: Library of Congress

There are few stories about heroic survival equal to Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic rescue of his crew, which turned disaster into triumph. In August of 1914, 28 men set sail from England to the South Pole. Led by Shackleton himself, the group hoped to be the first to cross Antarctica by foot. However, their ship, the Endurance, became stuck in ice. It sank to the bottom of the frigid Antarctic waters, leaving most of the men stranded on a cold, desolate ice floe.

Shackleton, with five of his crew, set out in a small boat to bring help from hundreds of miles away. Finally, after many months of fighting the cold, frostbite and angry seas, Shackleton was able to rescue all his men with no loss of life.

Over the years, there have been many attempts to find the Endurance shipwreck. None were successful until a year ago, when the wreck was located for the first time since it sank back in 1915. Ira is joined by Mensun Bound, maritime archeologist and the director of exploration on the mission that found the Endurance. His new book, “The Ship Beneath the Ice,” is out now.

View more images of Shackleton’s last expedition from the Library of Congress.

a black and white photograph of a large wooden ship stuck in antarctic ice
Shackleton’s expedition to the Antarctic last moments of the Endurance. Credit: Library of Congress
crew member with dog team hitched together sitting among ice floe; in the far background the Endurance ship is stuck.
Shackleton’s expedition to the Antarctic terrors of the Weddell Sea. Library of Congress
Photograph shows the Endurace, leaning to the right, stuck within an ice jam.
Endurance squeezed between an ice jam. Credit: Library of Congress

Segment Guests

Mensun Bound

Mensun Bound is a maritime archeologist based in Oxford, England.

Segment Transcript

